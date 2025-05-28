Your Report Inaccurate – FG Tells Amnesty Nigeria Over Allegations Of Killing Nigerians

The federal government has debunked a report by Amnesty International Nigeria, which claimed that over 10,000 Nigerians have been killed in the last two years.

The government said the report is inaccurate, misleading and capable of exaggerating the activities of criminal elements in the country.

Naija News reports that the position of the government was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the National Counter Terrorism Centre – Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC – ONSA).

The statement signed by the Coordinator of the NCTC-ONSA, Maj Gen Adamu Garba Laka, said several figures in the report by Amnesty International were not correct.

The office, which is in charge of coordinating Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, described the report by the human rights organisation as misleading, as “several of the figures and assertions contained therein are inconsistent with verified data” in possession of the office.

In a letter dated May 28 addressed to the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria and signed by the Coordinator of the NCTC-ONSA, Maj Gen Adamu Garba Laka, the Centre called for withholding of the report.

“Therefore, we strongly advise that the said report be withheld from publication, pending a thorough engagement to address the evident gaps and potential misinformation contained therein,” the Center’s coordinator said.

“The report, in its current form, presents an overly alarming narrative which does not reflect the broader realities on the ground, and which risks misinforming the public, damaging the international image of the Country, and inadvertently encouraging terrorists and criminal elements by exaggerating impact of their atrocities,” the letter reads in part.

The Centre further extended an invitation to Amnesty International Nigeria for a meeting to dissect the report in order to avoid misleading the public.

“In the interest of constructive engagement and mutual understanding, the NCTC – ONSA would be pleased to host a consultative meeting with representatives of Amnesty International Nigeria. This meeting will provide an opportunity for both parties to review the contents of the report, reconcile discrepancies, and discuss ongoing security efforts as well as challenges faced in the protection of lives and property across the Country.”

“While we recognize and value the role of Civil Society Organizations in documenting human rights concerns, such efforts must be pursued with accuracy, objectivity, and a careful understanding of the prevailing national security context. Therefore, we strongly advise that the said report be withheld from publication, pending a thorough engagement to address the evident gaps and potential misinformation contained therein,” the statement concluded.