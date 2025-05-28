You Must Perform – Gov Zulum Tells NEDC

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has called on the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to work for the region.

Governor Zulum told the commission they must ensure funds marked for works in the region are put into good use.

Naija News reports that Zulum stated this on Tuesday when he hosted the board of NEDC.

He told them to prioritize security, electricity, road construction and education of the region.

The Borno Governor urged the commission to imitate other commissions for other regions and ensure they do not perform below.

“I think the time has come for us to prioritise our projects. We have gone into more than 50% of the lifespan of the NEDC. I am not saying that NEDC will collapse. What I mean by lifespan is the funding window allocated to the commission according to the act that established it.

“So, let’s come up with what we can do to get maximum benefit from establishing the commission.

“Other commissions have come on board; we cannot afford to perform below them. This time around, we must have a yardstick.

“Otherwise, not only the minister, the chairman of the House committee, or the MD, but all of you are from the northeast; a time will come when we will call you out that there is nothing tangible to show within your tenure,” he said.

He further commended the North East Development Commission for supporting the state with humanitarian aid, school projects, and other programmes that positively affect the lives of the people of Borno.