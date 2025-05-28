Wike’s Men ‘Shun’ Tinubu’s Directive As PDP Headquarters Remain Under Lock And Key

The national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still under lock and key, over 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu’s directive to officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to unseal properties confiscated due to non-payment of ground rent.

Naija News reports that the FCTA embarked on a mass sealing of properties on Monday, triggering an outcry, before Tinubu intervened and ordered the unsealing of the defaulting properties.

The President gave the defaulters a 14-day grace period to pay the ground rent with a penalty of ₦2 million, advising them to regularise all their land titles before the deadline.

According to Daily Trust, at about 10:15 am on Wednesday, the gate of the PDP headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, was still padlocked, with a seal of the FCTA pasted beside the lock.

Some staff of the party were reportedly seen sitting outside the main gate, while others loitered around, lamenting the development.

Commenting on the development, a staff member who spoke off the record said he suspects that there is an underlying instruction that PDP should not be opened.

The source said, “I was here yesterday when the FCTA staff came around. They went to FIRS, Ibro Hotel, NAPTIP and unsealed all of them. When they got to our office, they quickly drove away.

“I followed them to their office and met with the director of Lands but he said that they are still waiting for instructions from AGIS to unseal PDP.”

At the time of filing this report, the PDP is yet to issue an official reaction to the latest development.