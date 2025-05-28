Why I Am The Most Followed African Artists – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that he has more followers than his colleagues because he is open-minded and interacts freely with his fans.

He asserted that he is the most-followed African artist across social media because he shows a relaxed and free version of himself.

Speaking in a recent conversation with BET Talks, the With You’ hitmaker explained that being open-minded and interacting with fans made him garner more followers than his colleagues

He claimed that a lot of his colleagues are scared to show their authentic selves on social media.

He said, “I’m the most-followed African artist across social media because I’m free with my fans. In the beginning of my career, I was very open. I used to do vlogs, showing people my life. A lot of Nigerian and African artists are always scared to show their real selves.

“I think living in America helped me a lot, too. Because my mind is kind of open a little bit. I’m not saying my people are ignorant. But let’s see them [other artists] taking pictures in shorts and slippers while chilling in their homes. Some artists won’t do that. They would want to change to something benefiting. But I still see myself as a regular person. I take pictures in shorts and slippers. And when it’s time to turn up, trust me, I turn up.

“When I moved back to Nigeria, some celebrities over-think and overdo. I was like, no, just be chill. Just go with the flow. I feel like that’s how it should be.”