What More Do They Expect – Gov Alia Laments Escalating Insecurity Despite Efforts

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has lamented that despite his tremendous effort to curb insecurity in the state, the situation continues to escalate.

Alia noted that even with the deployment of additional security personnel and visits by security chiefs, not a single terrorist had been apprehended.

He shared his frustration via a statement by his media aide, Kula Tersoo. Alia was responding to criticisms from a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The APC faction claimed that the governor lacked the capacity to handle the state’s growing insecurity.

However, Alia’s media aide, Tersoo, said, “What more do they expect from the governor? He has worked tirelessly to address the security crisis. His efforts are evident in the visits by the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, other top security officials, and even the National Security Adviser.

“More security personnel have been deployed, yet, sadly, no terrorist has been arrested. The governor has supported these operations by providing 300 motorcycles to ease the mobility of the security forces.”

The governor also urged Akume’s APC faction to reflect on the security challenges that plagued previous administrations, particularly under Akume and Samuel Ortom, citing communal clashes and armed herder invasions.

“What is happening now is not worse than the crisis during Akume’s tenure when people from Taraba and Nasarawa states invaded Benue or the attacks under Ortom’s administration,” he said.