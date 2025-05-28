The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has fired back at the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, for accusing his principal of acting unlawfully in sealing the Wadata Plaza Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat.

Naija News reports that Lamido had accused Wike of being a disaster in the PDP and called for his expulsion after the FCT Administration sealed the party’s headquarters over unpaid ground rents spanning 28 years, despite repeated notices since September 2023.

In response, Olayinka, in a terse statement, stated that Wike is a firm advocate of the rule of law and would never tolerate impunity.

Wike’s aide emphasised that the former Governor of Rivers State remained focused on enforcing compliance with FCT regulations, refusing to be drawn into a war of words with Lamido.

Olayinka further dismissed Lamido’s criticisms, questioning his contributions to the PDP after leaving office in 2015.

He said, “The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is not a member of Sule Lamido’s society of impunity and lawlessness. For him, everyone must obey the laws as far as dealing with the FCT is concerned.

“We do not have time to exchange words with someone who carries on like PDP as a party is only about his Jigawa, where he is the beginning and the end of the party.

“Since he left office as governor in 2015, what has PDP produced in Jigawa, apart from Sule Lamido and his children as the party’s candidates?”