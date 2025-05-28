We Must Remind Ourselves That Nigeria Deserves An Alternative – Abba Moro Declares, Says PDP Is Coming Back

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus is ready to take over power in the upcoming 2027 election.

Moro stated this while speaking at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, which was held on Tuesday, May 27, 2027, at Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.

He stated that the PDP was ready to line up activities to assure Nigerians that the party was coming back.

According to him, “I bring you tidings from the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We believe that given the circumstances we find ourselves in as a party, there’s no better time than now to line up activities that will re-assure members of the PDP, lovers of democracy, and the Nigerian people at large that PDP is coming back.”

The senator also addressed concerns over recent defections from the party, acknowledging the setbacks but insisting they do not define the PDP’s future.

According to him, the PDP remains the strongest political brand in Nigeria, with structures in every part of the country.

“While we acknowledge that the defection of senior members may pose temporary challenges, we are confident that the party, with its enduring ideals and vision, will emerge stronger and remain the party to beat in 2027,” he stated.

Moro reminded the gathering that the PDP was founded on democratic ideals by just a handful of visionaries, without governors, presidents, or lawmakers, and has since grown into a national force. He urged members not to lose faith in the party’s potential.

“Given the antics of the ruling party to keep us down, we must remind ourselves that Nigeria deserves an alternative, and that alternative is the PDP,” he said.