We Have Learnt Our Lesson – Bode George Insists PDP Is Not Dead

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has stated that the party has learnt a lesson and realised its failure.

George made this statement in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, immediately after the party held its crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday to resolve the crisis rocking the PDP.

According to him, the PDP has been resurrected. He described the party as an Iroko tree, insisting its root is too deep to die.

He alleged that some politicians are selfish, arguing that they have strayed from the dreams of the party’s founding fathers.

“We have already done the resurrection today. An iroko tree doesn’t die, this party is an iroko tree because the tap root is so deep,” George said.

“We have learnt a lesson and that lesson was the beginning of the meeting yesterday and today. What it reminded me was the peak of our existence as a political party. I left the chambers feeling reinvigorated.

“The PDP NEC meeting was the realisation of the failures and things that we have done. This party is not a party for one individual, no individual can claim ownership of this party,” he added.

The elder statesman said further that the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, called on PDP members to desist from selfishness and rather be selfless.