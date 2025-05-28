US Tells Tinubu To Address Rising Insecurity

The United States Government has condemned insecurity ravaging all parts of Nigeria.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria, on Wednesday, said acts of violence are increasingly being witnessed across the country.

Naija News reports that US Embassy, in a statement on its 𝕏 handle, noted that Plateau, Imo, Borno and Benue State are recording increasing rise in insecurity.

The statement said the threats faced by Nigerian communities at the hands of bandits and terrorists are troubling.

“The United States Embassy in Nigeria is deeply saddened by and condemns recent acts of violence in Borno, in Imo, and most recently in Benue and Plateau. The ongoing threats faced by communities and community leaders in Nigeria are deeply troubling,” it read.

The United States consoled families affected by the killings from bandits and terrorists.

The statement further called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government to tame insecurity and hold perpetrators accountable.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by these senseless acts. We look to Nigerian authorities to conduct thorough investigations to hold those responsible accountable,” it stated.

The US assured its support in promoting peace, security and human rights in the country.

“The United States stands with Nigeria in its efforts to promote peace, security, and respect for human rights across the country,” it added.