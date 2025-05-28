Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has requested approval from the National Assembly to make fresh borrowings amounting to several billion of dollars.

President Tinubu’s letter requested National Assembly approval to borrow 21.5 billion dollars, EUR 2.1 billion and 15 billion yen. It also seeks a grant of 65 million euros.

The President noted that the fresh borrowings are to finance government projects in view of dwindling financial constraints.

Naija News reports that the requests from President Tinubu are contained in separate letters read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and on the floor of the House of Representatives by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday.

It also includes a request for approval for the issuance of domestic bonds to fund retirees’ pensions through the Contributory Pension scheme.

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that the impact of the economic reforms by President Bola Tinubu is yet to reflect positively on the lifestyle of the common man, but that is expected to change in the next two to three years.

He insisted that President Tinubu is leading the country in the right direction, and the changes are already showing at the macro level.

He acknowledged that Nigerians are suffering as a result of the reforms introduced by the current administration, but added that the citizens would appreciate what the President is doing in the next few years.

Naija News reports Kalu made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly complex.

Senator Kalu said Nigerians are used to making easy money without working for it, but President Tinubu, upon assuming office, has insisted that the right things must be done.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians due to its economic policies and programmes.

The major opposition party in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja on Tuesday, also scheduled its National Convention for August 2025.

The communique issued by the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, accused the Tinubu government of inflicting pain on Nigerians.

The PDP said the government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains insensitive to the plight of citizens, saying apart from the economic woes, there are wanton killings, banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism in various parts of our country.

The party also accused President Tinubu and the APC of attempting to force a one-party state on Nigerians by stifling opposition figures and voices over fears of losing the 2027 election.

Furthermore, Naija News reports that the PDP ratified the composition of the Committee on the Zoning of National Offices ahead of its National Convention.

It also agreed to consider the resolution of the South East Zonal Executives of the PDP with regard to the issue of the National Secretary of the party.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said the fines imposed on some drug dealers in some markets across the country were in line with the nation’s laws.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, warned against incitement of the public against the commission for carrying out its lawful duties.

Naija News reports that Professor Adeyeye, in a statement on Tuesday, condemned what she described as misleading videos circulating on social media that attempt to incite traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market against the Federal Government’s regulatory efforts.

Professor Adeyeye stressed that NAFDAC imposed the fine to protect Nigerians from fake drug merchants.

She explained that the videos may amount to a breach of the Cybercrime Act. She stated that the penalties imposed on the defaulters were applied fairly across all affected markets.

NAFDAC assured it would continue to operate within the bounds of its legal mandate and would not be deterred by attempts to derail critical regulatory reforms.

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) loves Nigeria and the citizens love the party too.

He boasted that the APC would win the 2027 elections regardless of efforts by the opposition parties to unseat the party.

According to him, many party members have been investing in the country to complement government efforts in the area of job creation and employment.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja while addressing Senate correspondents.

The former Senate Chief Whip added that the support for President Bola Tinubu is based on his performance in office, and the opposition coalition can’t stop the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State.

Naija News reports that the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location, but were met with heavy gunfire and successfully repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, who made this known in a statement, however, disclosed that two soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

He said several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed in the process, while troops also recovered one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists.

The Army statement further revealed that troops also repelled a daring attempt by terrorists to attack the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, has set the record straight on the health status of his colleague, Alex Ekubo.

Naija News reports that the thespian has been conspicuously absent from social media.

Ekubo’s last social media post was on December 30 2024. This has led to speculations that the actor might be suffering from a serious ailment.

However, giving an update about Ekubo’s whereabouts, Stanley Ontop in an Instagram post on Tuesday, described the rumour as false, stating that Ekubo is in good health and doing great for himself.

Speaking on why he left social media, Stanley revealed that the “media was too toxic on him”.

While stating that Ekubo took time from social media and work to regain his sanity, Stanley noted that “depression is real”.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith has reacted to backlash over a video of her and a lady.

The video showed the reality TV star and the lady in a deep hug. This led to speculations that the duo might be lesbians.

Reacting via a statement on Snapchat, Angel opined that being labelled a lesbian is not an insult.

She pointed out the irony in society’s priorities, noting that while paedophiles often go unchecked, her relationship and sexuality are heavily scrutinised.

She argued that it’s her life, and as an adult, she’s free to make her own choices.

Angel also highlighted the importance of respecting individual beliefs and differences, stating that she’s not homophobic.

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed that teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2031.

Lamine Yamal, 17, who burst onto the scene with his debut on 29 April 2023 at just 15 years old, has rapidly established himself as one of the most electrifying young talents in world football.

Hailing from Mataró, near Barcelona, Yamal joined La Masia at the age of seven and has since grown into a vital figure in the Catalan club’s senior squad.

In just over two years, Yamal has made an astonishing 106 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 25 goals and providing 34 assists.

He has shattered multiple records along the way, including becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup history.

He also holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to reach 100 appearances for Barcelona.

Ghana national team head coach, Otto Addo has underlined the significance of Wednesday night’s Unity Cup clash between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, insisting the encounter is far more than a friendly.

Set to kick off at 7:00 PM Nigerian time at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, the match is expected to reignite one of Africa’s most storied football rivalries.

Although officially a friendly fixture, emotions are running high on both sides, with Addo making it clear that the stakes are real.

“I think everyone knows what it’s about,” Addo said in a pre-match interview. “Surely, it’s classified as a friendly game, but it’s not really a friendly game.”

The tension between the two teams has been long-standing, rooted in decades of fierce battles on and off the pitch.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.