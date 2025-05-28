Tinubu Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Insecurity – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Akande, has said President Bola Tinubu should not be blamed for insecurity ravaging the country.

Akande said the selfish interests of some Nigerian stakeholders fan insecurity plaguing the country.

Naija News reports that Akande stated this in an interview with the Daily Independent.

The former lawmaker in the 8th Lagos State House of Assembly argued that President Tinubu cannot be everywhere at every time to address security issues.

According to the Ojo Constituency 1 former lawmaker, the federal government has the capacity and willingness to crush the bandits, but their people are protecting them for religious and language sentiment.

“Whoever is saying the government has not done well in security doesn’t understand what is going on. Do you want President Bola Tinubu to go to the states to secure them? The answer is no, we’re the architects of our own undoing.

“We know all these people, they’re our people, but if the government wants to be hard on them, these same people would castigate the government.

“When the Federal Government pronounced a state of emergency on Rivers State, they condemned the government, the same thing happened when the government wanted to deal with some people that were causing trouble in some places, people were shouting.

“Look at what happened in Edo State, where some suspected kidnappers were killed in Uromi, people were shouting that why did they kill them.

“There was a man kidnappers wanted to kill and he killed the kidnappers, the court said that he should be killed also. He has now been sentenced to death. That is why people are being careful.

“They know where all these people are, but they wouldn’t tell the security agents. It’s either they’re shielding them because of religious or language sentiments or some of their family members are involved in the atrocities,” he said.

The APC Lagos chieftain lauded the President’s efforts to revive the economy.

Akande explained that the economy was in very bad shape when Tinubu took over in 2023.

He urged Nigerians to support the President’s efforts. He stressed that the policies, though causing temporary hardship, would yield positive growth for the country.