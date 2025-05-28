‘Tinubu Govt Has Not Done Well, The Indicators Are All Over The Place’ – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has opined that President Bola Tinubu has not done well for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Suswam stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, as Tinubu prepares to mark the second anniversary of his administration.

He explained that President Tinubu has not mitigated the pain of Nigerians, occasioned by his economic policies, and the indicators are all over the place.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is not mindful of Nigerians’ concerns.

He said, “My assessments of this government, just like any other Nigerian, they have not done well at all, and I would say so because the indicators are all over the place.

“As a student of global economics, I would like to say that when you embark on certain economic policies that will impact very negatively on the people that you govern, you must also in the same vein initiate factors that will mitigate the pains that will be experienced by these people.

“Unfortunately, you devalue your currency, you remove subsidy on energy and transportation. You have increased the MPR, that is the monetary policy rate, and so there’s no way that any country can survive that, especially a developing economy such as our own, more so that we’re not a producing country.”