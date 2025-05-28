Tinubu Felicitates Amaechi On His 60th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged the significant contributions made by the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to Rivers State during his time as a speaker and two-term governor, emphasising his dedicated service to the state.

The President’s remark was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday through his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, to celebrate Amaechi’s 60th birthday on May 27.

In the congratulatory message on the occasion of Amaechi’s 60th birthday, the President acknowledged that throughout his tenure, the former governor also held the position of Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Naija News recalls that Amaechi served as Minister of Transportation in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for a duration of eight years.

Tinubu extended his prayers for more years and divine grace for the former minister, wishing him success in his political endeavours.

The President’s birthday message to Amaechi came despite the fact that the former Rivers governor has aligned himself with a coalition aimed at removing Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.

Amaechi, who lost the APC presidential ticket to Tinubu in 2023, has recently emerged as one of the President’s critics.

During a recent book presentation, the former Minister of Transportation criticised members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for their failure to oppose Tinubu’s actions, contrasting this with his own experience as the chairman of the Forum.

“We would confront the government, confront the president. That’s how radical we were, that’s how our governors forum operated, that’s how determined we were to change things,” the former Minister stated.

Amaechi, who said this while criticising President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers, described the president’s action as a “brazen attempt” at a power grab and a ploy to intimidate governors to support his re-election bid.

According to him, Tinubu had with the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers sent a message to governors “that if you are not careful, the president will remove you”.

The former Minister also criticised Nigerians for not protesting over the economic hardship in the country.

“There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote’,” Amaechi said.