‘This Is The Height Of Impunity’ – Anyanwu Accuses Makinde, Peter Mbah Of Plotting To Remove Him

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his counterpart in Enugu, Peter Mbah, of leading a coordinated plot to remove him before the expiration of his tenure.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu, while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, described the move as the height of impunity and without constitutional justification.

He alleged that Makinde and Mbah conspired to insert Sunday Ude-Okoye into the position of Secretary through improper channels, including manipulating party staff and using unauthorised meeting venues.

Anyanwu declared that there is no vacancy in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP and vowed not to resign from his position despite pressure from some party leaders.

The former Senator explained that he only took a leave of absence from office to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo State and had formally notified the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his decision.

He said, “How can governors gang up to insert someone as Secretary? This is the height of impunity. Staff were sponsored, and processes were bypassed.

“There is no vacancy in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP. I remain the substantive National Secretary whose tenure runs until December 2025.

“I wrote to the party and INEC before proceeding on leave. That letter was acknowledged. My deputy only acted on my behalf. At no time did I resign my position.”

According to Anyanwu, the position of National Secretary is zoned to the South, and specifically micro-zoned to the South-East, with Imo State as the designated source of nomination.

He alleged that a former South-East National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, was behind the campaign against him, using false information to mislead Governor Mbah and others.

He questioned why a replacement is being pushed from Enugu State, stressing that Odefa had been expelled and no longer had any legal standing within the party.

He remarked, “If the zoning principle is to be respected, any replacement must come from Imo State, not Enugu. Governor Mbah is pushing for a replacement that violates the PDP’s own zoning formula.

“Odefa’s tenure expired in March. He was expelled from the party and the High Court confirmed it. He has no business attending or convening any PDP meeting.”

Citing a High Court judgment from January 26, 2025, Anyanwu emphasised the legal weight of the decision, which he said rendered any action taken by Odefa or his allies illegal and invalid.

He said, “The judgment states clearly that any meeting presided over or attended by Ali Odefa is infected with the virus of fundamental illegality and cannot stand. That ruling has not been appealed. It remains binding and enforceable.”