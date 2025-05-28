Sit-At-Home: Police Nab Pro-Biafra Member In Anambra

The Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended one Friday Obeta, who is affiliated with the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, for allegedly planning to implement the sit-at-home order set for May 30 by the pro-Biafran group.

It is important to note that this pro-Biafran group had previously announced May 30 as a day for a sit-at-home across the South-East region, in remembrance of its heroes who lost their lives during the civil war from 1967 to 1970.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed the arrest of the 37-year-old suspect in a press release issued on Wednesday.

He further mentioned that a motorcycle, a branded t-shirt, and an operational identification card belonging to the proscribed organisation were seized from the suspect.

Ikenga stated that operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Nnewi Sector, detained the suspect following intelligence reports regarding his and his associates’ plans to enforce the sit-at-home order.

The statement said, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Nnewi Sector, acting on credible information on how the proscribed Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra has set out plans to enforce sit-at-home on May 30, 2025, arrested one Friday Obeta aged 37 years and recovered one motorcycle, a branded t-shirt and an operational identification card of the proscribed organisation.

“The suspect confessed to being a member and an informant for the proscribed group and has provided useful information that is aiding the investigation for the possible arrest of other gang members.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, charged the operatives to intensify their onslaught operations, given the suspect’s confessions.

“He further urged them to step up surveillance operations to thwart any unlawful gathering in the state.”