‘Senseless Killings In Taraba, Benue Are Failure Of Leadership’ – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has bemoaned the recent killings that have gripped parts of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi States in recent times.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, attributed the killings to the failure of leadership.

The former Governor of Anambra State berated the silence of the Federal government despite the wave of violence that has devastated communities across the country.

Peter Obi maintained that the primary duty of the government is to protect life and property.

He said, “The news of the continued senseless killings that have gripped parts of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi States in recent times is heartbreaking. What we are witnessing is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership and a gaping wound in the soul of our nation.

“In recent months, a wave of violence has devastated communities across Taraba, Benue, and Kogi, claiming countless lives and wiping out families. Among the victims are children, women, and even men of faith, casualties of a prolonged crisis that shows no sign of abating. The bloodshed is staggering, yet the response remains weak and muted. As homes are destroyed and communities torn apart, we risk normalizing the unacceptable: mass killings, displacement, and the collapse of law and order. These are not mere statistics, they are our fellow Nigerians. Each life lost is a tragedy that must not be ignored.

“I have always maintained that the primary duty of the National government is the protection of life and property. When this duty is repeatedly ignored when innocent citizens are butchered and nothing changes, we must ask ourselves: What kind of nation are we building? What future are we promising our children?

“I mourn with the good people of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi. I share their grief, and I feel their pain. But I also raise my voice because silence in the face of such horror is complicity. We need urgent action, not rhetoric. We need justice, not excuses. We as leaders must value human life and will defend it with everything we have.

“Nigeria can not continue like this. This is not the Nigeria we deserve. We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity.”