Senate Okays ₦124.2 Billion Budget For Police Trust Fund

The Senate has sanctioned a budget of ₦124.2 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the fiscal year 2024.

This approval came after the Senate Committee on Police Affairs presented and adopted a report during the plenary session on Wednesday.

While presenting the report, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo State), announced that the committee had maintained the proposed amount, allocating ₦1.2 billion for personnel expenses and ₦98.6 billion for capital initiatives.

Senator Akintunde stated that the budget is intended to enhance police operations nationwide by providing training for personnel, renovating and constructing police stations, and upgrading essential infrastructure.

Additionally, it encompasses funding for the renovation of barracks and clinics, along with the acquisition of compressed natural gas vehicles to enhance police mobility and support energy sustainability.

In his comments, Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed his belief that the budget would greatly enhance national security.

He underscored the importance of thorough oversight by the Police Affairs Committee to guarantee complete accountability in the execution of the fund.

“The expenditures from the Police Trust Fund should directly enhance security across the country.

“The committee must ensure proper oversight so that every Kobo appropriated is used effectively for the benefit of the police and the Nigerian people,” the Senate President said.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund was created to provide supplementary financing for the Nigeria Police Force’s training, welfare, and operational needs, with the goal of strengthening law enforcement and public safety across the country.