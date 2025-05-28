Sallah Holiday: Reps Adjourn Plenary Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha 2025

The House of Representatives decided to adjourn its plenary session until June 17, 2025, to observe the upcoming Sallah celebration.

Naija News reports that the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, made this announcement during the plenary session on Wednesday, while also emphasising that all Committee activities will proceed as scheduled.

He stated that the House, in collaboration with the Senate, will suspend plenary activities.

This adjournment occurs just 12 hours prior to the observance of the May 29 Democracy Day celebration.

It is important to note that the 10th session of the House of Representatives was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

Naija News reported earlier that Saudi Arabia authorities declared the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, indicating that the pilgrimage will commence on June 4, with the day of Arafah occurring on June 5.

The Supreme Court made this announcement on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

As reported by Arab News, Muslims who are not undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage this year will observe Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, on June 6.

The Supreme Court has called upon Muslims throughout the Kingdom to be vigilant for the crescent moon on Tuesday, Dhu Al-Qa’dah 29, and to report any sightings promptly to their nearest court.

Additionally, the Kingdom has declared a weeklong Eid holiday for both public and private sector employees.

Eid Al-Adha, which spans three days and commences on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, translates to the festival of sacrifice and commemorates the faith and devotion exemplified by the Prophet Ibraham (Abraham) when he was commanded to sacrifice his own son to God. Just as he was about to fulfil this command, he was rewarded for his obedience with a ram to sacrifice instead.

Worshippers finance the ritual slaughter of livestock and arrange to distribute one-third of the meat to the poor and needy who would otherwise be unable to partake in the celebration.

This ritual sacrifice, which may involve a goat, sheep, cow, buffalo, or camel, is referred to as Qurbani and is typically performed by the head of each household. In contemporary times, Qurbani is often conducted through online donations to charities aimed at feeding the hungry in underprivileged regions of the world.