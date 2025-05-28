Presidency Speaks On Tinubu Attempting To Impose One Party System

The Presidency, as President Bola Tinubu’s administration marks its second anniversary, has vigorously defended the government’s record, asserting that democracy is thriving in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Presidency also dismissed claims in some quarters suggesting that the President is attempting to impose a one-party system, calling these insinuations “absolute nonsense.”

In a phone interview with Vanguard, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted the significant achievements of the administration over the past two years, offering optimism for the future.

Onanuga praised the administration’s efforts in stabilizing Nigeria’s economy, particularly in terms of the exchange rate. He noted that the government’s reforms have yielded visible improvements, citing the successful harmonization of the exchange rate.

He said, “Two years later, we have many stories of success. The reforms instituted in 2023 have borne fruit. We’ve succeeded in stabilizing the exchange rate, eliminating the arbitrary forex regime that created a gap of N200-N300 between official and parallel markets. This is now history.”

Onanuga also pointed to positive developments in the country’s balance of payments and trade, noting that these figures have significantly improved.

Addressing the persistent issue of inflation, Onanuga acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence that the situation is improving.

He stated, “Inflation, which has caused some problems, is easing. It’s going down, and we expect it to further decrease in the coming weeks. Food prices, which have been the main driver of inflation, have continued to reduce.”

He reassured Nigerians that these positive trends would continue, adding that the administration is committed to addressing economic challenges and ensuring further improvements in the coming months.

Onanuga was also quick to defend the state of democracy in the country. He dismissed claims that the government was attempting to stifle political opposition or impose a one-party system.

He pointed out the active participation of opposition parties, saying, “Democracy is alive; it’s thriving. You can see this government allows the opposition to thrive. You can see them holding meetings everywhere, planning their own shows, which shows that democracy is alive.”

He emphasised the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of association in a democracy, stating that both are clearly evident in Nigeria today.

“There is freedom of speech, freedom of association. Democracy is thriving in our country,” he asserted, rejecting any suggestions of an authoritarian shift. “Contrary to some insinuations that this government wants to impose a one-party system, it’s all absolute nonsense. Democracy is alive in Nigeria.”