Police Denies Ignoring Kidnapping Case Of Afenifere Youth Leader, Alleges Inconsistencies

The Police Command in Ondo State has denied claims made by the President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Ojajuni, that they failed to invite him for a debriefing after his alleged release from kidnappers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, responded to Ojajuni’s allegations, asserting that the police made several attempts to reach out to him following his release.

According to Ayanlade, Ojajuni had been invited multiple times for a formal debrief but had ignored these invitations.

Naija News reports that Ayanlade further clarified that, contrary to Ojajuni’s statements, the police had no evidence to suggest that he had been kidnapped or released within Ondo State.

He pointed out that efforts were made by the police in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure his safe return, despite what he called “numerous inconsistencies” in Ojajuni’s statements.

“These inconsistencies were directly contradicted by accounts provided by his wife and brothers, all of whom were contacted during the period of his supposed abduction,” Ayanlade noted.

The spokesperson also addressed a video released by Ojajuni’s purported abductors, which he said was inconsistent with the behaviour of known kidnapping syndicates in the state.

Ayanlade cited intelligence from past kidnapping cases and confessions from arrested suspects, which suggest that many criminals involved in kidnappings do not possess smartphones, let alone record or distribute videos of their victims.

“This unusual detail raises further questions and could potentially compromise legitimate efforts to trace and apprehend actual criminals,” he added, casting doubts on the authenticity of Ojajuni’s abduction.

Ayanlade urged the public to come forward with any credible information that could assist in the investigation. He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding justice, regardless of a person’s social status, and vowed that anyone found guilty would face the full force of the law.

“Security is a collective responsibility. We appeal to all residents of Ondo State to continue to support the police and other security agencies as we intensify our efforts to protect lives and property,” he concluded.