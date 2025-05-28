Police Commence Disciplinary Action On Officers For Checkpoint Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its stand against extortion at checkpoints by its officers.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, ordered that policemen who extorted motorists along Benin bypass be disciplined.

Naija News reports that the video of the police officers trended on social media on Monday.

In a statement from Force Headquarters spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun described the officers as a disgrace to the Force.

“Following the circulation of a viral video showing acts of extortion by police officers along the Benin bypass, the Nigeria Police Force, in line with its zero-tolerance policy on extortion and unprofessional conduct, has taken immediate action.

“Upon their arrival at the Force Headquarters, the six erring officers, including their supervising officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police, were marched in to appear before the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who condemned their actions as shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable. He further ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary procedures against all six officers involved.

“Accordingly, the officers have been queried, while orderly room trials for the Inspectors implicated in the video have commenced,” he said.

The police assured that they are committed to upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

“The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any guise, and appropriate sanctions will be meted out in line with established disciplinary procedures,” he added.