PDP’s Communique Is Empty – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the resolution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its Tuesday’s meeting as a piece of lullaby.

The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said PDP’s communique served to calm the nerves of its members.

Naija News reported that PDP, in a communique after it’s Tuesday National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, condemned President Bola Tinubu‘s economic policies.

PDP said Nigeria is in a melancholic and sorry state under Tinubu’s government.

The party said it would resist the plot by Tinubu and APC to push the country into a one-party state.

“Furthermore, NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party totalitarian state, as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. It is clear that this plot is borne out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government,” it read.

Speaking with the Nation, Morka urged the PDP to concentrate on resolving its perennial internal crisis.

“The communique of the PDP NEC is nothing but a piece of tranquillising lullaby meant to calm the frailed nerves of members of a pathetic and self-defeating party.

“Rather than concentrate its scant energies in search of solutions to its internecine strife, PDP’s NEC chose, instead, to delude itself by blaming the APC for its woes, including its thinning membership,” he said.

He added that the ruling party would not want to join words with the opposition, assuring that President Tinubu remains focused on building a prosperous Nigeria.