Ondo Reps Member Dumps PDP For APC

The lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Festus Olanrewaju Akingbaso, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports Akingbaso’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC was announced during plenary on Wednesday by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who read a letter from the Ondo lawmaker.

The development attracted applause and excitement from the APC members in the House, while the Minority lawmakers also expressed reservations.

Meanwhile, Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) loves Nigeria and the citizens love the party too.

He boasted that the APC would win the 2027 elections regardless of efforts by the opposition parties to unseat the party.

According to him, many party members have been investing in the country to complement government efforts in the area of job creation and employment.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja while addressing Senate correspondents.

The former Senate Chief Whip added that the support for President Bola Tinubu is based on his performance in office, and the opposition coalition can’t stop the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

“The APC is not afraid of any opposition coalition. We are the ruling party and we love Nigeria. That is why many of us are investing in industries across the country to create jobs beyond government efforts,” he said.