Ogun Government Decries Athletes’ Protest Over Unpaid Allowances

The Ogun State Government has voiced its disappointment over a protest staged by some of its athletes at the 22nd National Sports Festival, following a dispute over unpaid allowances.

The athletes, who are part of Team Ogun, on Monday morning, blocked the entrance to the Games Village located at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo.

Their action disrupted the movement of other participants, causing delays to events scheduled to start by 8:00 a.m. at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Kuto and the Alake Sports Centre in Ikeja.

In response to the protest, the state government released a statement through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

The statement described the protest as “inconsistent with the values and objectives the state upholds,” adding that the athletes had acted out of impatience.

According to Akinmade, all arrangements for the payment of athletes’ allowances had already been concluded and disbursements were scheduled for Tuesday.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply sensitive and committed to the welfare of all participants at the festival,” the statement read. “There is no circumstance under which he would allow Ogun athletes to suffer or be neglected.”

Akinmade described the protest as “unfortunate” and “uncalled for,” especially considering what he called the “immense success” the state has achieved in hosting the national event.

He also confirmed that payment of the allowances had commenced as planned and that many athletes had already started receiving bank alerts.

“Those who protested did so in error. It was a clear case of impatience,” he concluded.

The 22nd National Sports Festival, hosted by Ogun State, continues across various venues in the state, bringing together athletes from across Nigeria to compete in multiple sporting disciplines.