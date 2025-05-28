Ogun Athletes Protest Unpaid Allowances, Block Games Village Gates At National Sports Festival

A dramatic protest erupted on Wednesday at the Babcock University Games Village, the venue of the 22nd National Sports Festival, as athletes representing host state Ogun blocked the gates, demanding full payment of their agreed allowances.

The protest, which comes just two days before the end of the National Sports Festival, left many athletes and officials stranded, some of whom were scheduled to participate in final events.

The aggrieved athletes insist they will not vacate the premises until their full entitlements are paid.

While confirming receipt of ₦50,000—an amount earlier pledged by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun—they expressed disappointment at receiving only ₦140,000 out of the ₦210,000 they claim was agreed upon as their 14-day allowance.

“We have been paid ₦50k this morning, which was what the governor promised,” one athlete told Punch. “But to our amazement, they have started paying ₦140k as the festival allowance instead of ₦210k.”

Another protesting athlete added, “In solidarity, we are not leaving this place until the money is complete. The festival is ending tomorrow. If our money remains even 50 naira, we are not leaving this place. It has to be completed.”

The demonstration has disrupted movement within the games village, affecting participants from various states.

Before the commencement of the ongoing National Sports Festival, Governor Abiodun had promised substantial incentives for medal-winning athletes from Ogun: ₦2.5 million for each gold medal, ₦1.5 million for silver, and ₦1 million for bronze.

Ogun currently sits third on the medals table, having garnered an impressive haul of 48 gold, 38 silver, and 47 bronze medals.

As the festival draws to a close, the state government faces growing pressure to resolve the crisis, with athletes and observers alike calling for accountability and immediate action to ensure a dignified end to the competition.