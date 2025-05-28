NIWA Boss Bola Oyebamiji Declares 2026 Guber Ambition, Gets Osun APC Leaders Backing

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2026 Osun State governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyebamiji made his declaration during a gathering with his supporters, including youth groups and members of the Osun Progressives People’s Forum (OPPF), held at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office.

He later led the supporters to the APC state secretariat to formally inform the party executives of his aspiration.

Addressing the crowd, Oyebamiji said: “After consulting with leaders of the party about my aspiration to become the governor of the State in 2026, I come here today to declare my intention.

“I have what it takes to be governor if my party, APC, gives me the guber ticket. I will not just contest, I will win by the support of everyone. We have seen how this state is mismanaged under the current government, they have totally deviated which is not sitting well with the tenets of our party.

“I am presenting myself to rescue this state. I have what it takes to govern the state because of my experience in the private and public sectors. I have garnered experience having served as Finance Commissioner in the state.

“Part of the experience I have made President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine to push me for a national assignment. I am hereby declaring my aspiration to become the candidate of the party and also win come 2026.”

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, led the chorus of endorsements.

Speaking on behalf of other party leaders, including former Commissioner for Information under Rauf Aregbesola’s administration, Chief Sunday Akere, former Water Resources Commissioner Raheem Tadese, and other aides of past governors, Owoeye expressed confidence in Oyebamiji’s ability to lead the state.