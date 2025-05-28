NiMet Predicts Three Days Of Heavy Rainfall Across 14 States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across 14 states in Nigeria over the next three days.

Naija News reports that the agency, in its forecast bulletin, stated that the heavy downpour will begin on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and continue through to Friday, May 30, 2025.

The states expected to be affected include Bayelsa, Rivers, parts of Delta, Ondo, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo, Abia, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Niger.

NiMet also indicated that strong winds might accompany the rainfall, which could increase the risk of flash flooding in several areas. The agency advised residents in these states to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The weather agency urged the public to avoid driving through surface runoff waters, which could have strong undercurrents that might pose danger. It also warned of slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during rainfall, both of which could disrupt road traffic.

In addition to advising against driving through flooded areas, NiMet recommended that citizens stay informed on weather updates and take necessary actions to secure their properties.

The agency’s forecast highlights the need for caution as the rainstorm approaches, especially in regions prone to flooding and poor drainage systems.