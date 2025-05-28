‘Nigerians Have Lost Hope In Tinubu, His Second Term Would Be Catastrophic’ – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has lamented over the economic situation under President Bola Tinubu, stating that his two years in office have been the worst period in Nigeria’s history since independence in 1960.

Naija News reports that the Coalition’s National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, which began on May 29, 2023.

Adebayo decried the deteriorating security situation in the country, the high rate of youth unemployment, and the number of out-of-school children, which has risen from 20 million to nearly 40 million.

According to him, critical sectors such as healthcare, education, the economy, and national security have suffered the most under what he termed “ill-conceived and anti-people policies.”

He said, “Two years ago, severe hunger came to town in Nigeria through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Governance, in its most inhumane form, ascended the throne. Insecurity worsened, youth unemployment skyrocketed, and the number of out-of-school children rose from 20 million to nearly 40 million. Inflation has surged to over 36%. Our foreign missions remain inactive due to the absence of appointed ambassadors, leaving Nigeria virtually absent on the global diplomatic stage.

“People in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country are being slaughtered daily by an invading army of terrorists, killer herdsmen, and kidnappers. Even Abuja, the nation’s capital, is not safe from these predators.

“Our medical institutions have collapsed. They are worse than consulting clinics, and the common people bear the brunt. Meanwhile, the president and his cabinet continue to travel abroad for medical treatment.”

The CUPP also accused Tinubu of abandoning governance to focus prematurely on securing a second term in office, asserting that his action reflects a deliberate impoverishment strategy designed to mortgage the country’s future for selfish gains.

He added, “Nigeria’s debt profile has reached scandalous levels, with total debt—both domestic and external—projected to hit ₦188 trillion by the end of 2025. Despite the billions of dollars saved through the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office, the Tinubu administration continues to seek additional loans, deepening the nation’s economic woes.

“Nigerians are already weary of this administration and have lost faith in President Bola Tinubu due to his anti-people economic policies over the past two years, a second term would be catastrophic. Nigerians are actively seeking a credible alternative for 2027—one with the competence, patriotism, compassion, and creativity to rescue the country from its current crisis.”