Nigerian Boxer Segun Olanrewaju Had Pre-Existing Heart Condition – Committee

A government-appointed committee investigating the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju has revealed that the fighter had a pre-existing heart condition, while also uncovering serious lapses and alleged fraud within the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Segun Olanrewaju, popularly known as Success, collapsed during a bout against Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu on March 29 at the Trust Sports Emporium Boxing Arena in Bukom, Accra. He was later pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Nearly two months after the incident, the seven-member committee set up by Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams has presented its findings, offering a grim picture of systemic failure and medical negligence.

Speaking to the press, a member of the committee and a veteran journalist, Ekow Asmah, disclosed that a pathological examination revealed Olanrewaju had an enlarged heart—a condition common among athletes but potentially fatal if undiagnosed.

“The pathologist diagnosed the boxer’s cause of death in specific detail and found an enlarged heart, a pre-existing condition. However, it was not possible to determine what triggered it during the bout,” Asmah explained.

But beyond the medical findings, the committee’s most damning revelations concerned the conduct of the Ghana Boxing Authority is that the GBA failed to provide even the most basic safety measures.

“The GBA doesn’t have a doctor. And when there’s no doctor, there should be no fight,” he said. “Segun Olanrewaju didn’t undergo the mandatory medical examination before entering the ring.”

In a shocking disclosure, Asmah added that the individual who entered the ring posing as a medical professional during Olanrewaju’s collapse was an imposter. “The young man wearing a lab coat who rushed to the ring wasn’t a doctor. He was clearly an imposter,” he said.

The investigation also highlighted deeper structural problems within the GBA. Asmah accused the authority of operating without a valid licence, alleging that “90% of the federations don’t have a licence and that has to change.”

He did not mince words in criticizing the current GBA leadership under Abraham Neequaye, saying, “The current GBA head is running Ghana boxing like a pimp running a brothel and he must be stopped.”

The committee, chaired by Ambassador Major (retd.) Amarkai Amarteifio was inaugurated on April 8 and interviewed 30 witnesses during its 21-day investigation. The final report spans 100 pages and includes contributions from international experts, including WBC board member Ataa Pappoe.

Among the committee’s recommendations is that the Ghanaian government take full responsibility for the repatriation of Olanrewaju’s remains to Nigeria and bear the cost of his funeral and burial. Asmah also hinted that additional financial support may be provided to the boxer’s bereaved family.

The committee stressed that maintaining diplomatic ties between Ghana and Nigeria remains a top priority in the aftermath of the incident.