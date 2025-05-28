NiDCOM Demands Probe Over Death Of Nigerian In Luxemburg

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has called for an investigation into what led to the death of a Nigerian in Luxembourg.

NiDCOM said it would work with the Nigerian embassy in Belgium to ascertain what led to the death of Daniel Eheri in the custody of Luxembourg Police, Grand-Ducale.

Naija News reports that NiDCOM’s Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the allegation that the suspect died in the custody of the Police authorities.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa condoled the family of the deceased, as well as the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, assuring that the Commission would work with other stakeholders and ensure that justice is served.

The NiDCOM boss said that the Commission will work with the Nigerian Embassy in that country to demand for thorough investigation.

The Nigerian Community, in a written petition sent to the Federal Government of Nigeria, alleged the extrajudicial killing of Eheri, who reportedly died while in the custody of the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale.

The petition, titled ‘Case of an Extrajudicial Killing of a Nigerian by the Police Authority of Luxembourg, was addressed to Dabiri-Erewa and signed by the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, Mr Sunday Adekolu.

According to the petition, Eheri was arrested by the Luxembourg police on 10 February 2025 while in possession of foodstuffs and was confirmed dead by the following day.

The letter raised concerns over the lack of explanation by Luxembourg authorities regarding the circumstances of his death.

“The late Eheri Daniel was a Nigerian with an untainted record in Luxembourg and a residence permit holder,” Adekolu stated. “

Adekolu called on the Nigerian government to intervene and ensure that the matter is not ignored. “To prevent a recurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg, there must be transparency and justice in the handling of this case,” he said.

He also noted that Nigeria’s Ambassador to Belgium, Ambassador Obinna Chiedu Onowu, whose diplomatic coverage includes Luxembourg, had written two letters concerning the case but received no response.

“The ambassador’s efforts were rebuffed, as there had been no official response to his letters on the matter,” Adekolu said.

Adekolu, however, requested urgent assistance from NiDCOM to clarify the facts of the case and press the Luxembourg police to conduct an autopsy.

“We, the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, do hereby seek your urgent assistance on the matter, to put records in right perspectives, to persuade the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale into conducting autopsy on the remains of Eheri Daniel, to sensitise the Luxembourg Police on matters that can be done to prevent a re-occurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg in the future,” it added.