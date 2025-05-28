NEC Meeting: PDP Is Back – Sani

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Umar Sani, has lauded the party leaders for Tuesday’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Sani said Tuesday’s NEC showed that the main opposition has started taking back its rightful place.

Naija News reported that PDP, in a communique issued after the NEC meeting, condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu‘s economic policies.

The former spokesman of PDP’s 2019 presidential campaign organization lauded the stand of the party on one-party state, insecurity and economic hardship.

“The gathering reaffirmed the party’s institutional stability and its readiness to reclaim leadership in Nigeria’s national politics.

“The party warned against what it termed the APC’s creeping authoritarianism and intolerance of dissent, “ he said.

Sani alleged that APC planned to block the NEC meeting, “fearing it would yield critical resolutions.”

“Their concerns were validated, as the PDP reaffirmed its watchdog role and called for opposition unity to resist democratic backsliding,” he added.

The former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo disclosed that the party would win back most of its members that dumped the party.

“Measures to win back former members, particularly high-profile figures, are being developed,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that the main opposition would be well-positioned before the 2027 election.

“As the PDP moves toward its convention and the 2027 polls, the message is clear: rebuild trust, strengthen structures, and offer Nigerians a credible alternative. If the momentum from May 27 is sustained, the PDP could yet turn internal challenges into a national revival,” he noted.