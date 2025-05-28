Martin Zubimendi Set For Arsenal Medical Ahead Of £51 Million Transfer

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, with the Spanish international set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

Sources close to the deal have confirmed to BBC Sport that all necessary paperwork has been signed, marking a major step forward in bringing Martin Zubimendi, 26, to the Emirates Stadium.

While the transfer is still subject to a successful medical, confidence is high that the final formalities will be wrapped up swiftly.

Zubimendi, who has a reported £51 million release clause, has long been admired by Arsenal.

The club has been working diligently for months to secure his signature, viewing the deal as a key reinforcement to their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Payment terms between Arsenal and Sociedad have already been agreed upon, with no complications anticipated.

The Gunners’ interest in Zubimendi is rooted in his consistent performances for Sociedad since breaking into the first team in 2019.

A graduate of the club’s renowned academy, he has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable deep-lying midfielders.

His versatility also allows him to play higher up the pitch, adding tactical depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Zubimendi further enhanced his reputation during Euro 2024, making a significant impact as a substitute in Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the final, stepping in impressively after Rodri’s injury.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi reflects their ambition to build on a strong Premier League campaign.

While they are keen for Thomas Partey to extend his stay in North London, the Ghanaian’s injury record has prompted the club to strengthen in that area.

Beyond Zubimendi, Arsenal are also actively seeking a new centre-forward, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres high on their shortlist.

Meanwhile, contract renewal talks are ongoing with several key players including Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and promising youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.