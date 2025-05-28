List Of Prominent Politicians Planning To Stop Tinubu In 2027

As Nigeria grapples with inflation and economic instability, political temperatures are rising ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office in 2023, now faces mounting opposition from a broad coalition of influential political figures aiming to block his re-election bid.

With widespread public dissatisfaction and growing concerns over policy failures, critics of the president are mobilising for a collective challenge to his second-term aspirations.

Tinubu is accused of pushing anti-people policies, failing to ease economic hardship, and allegedly moving the country toward a one-party state.

Here are some of the prominent political figures positioning themselves against Tinubu’s re-election bid:

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, who ran as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, has confirmed his intentions to contest again in 2027. Obi has remained vocal about his desire to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape and has been exploring coalition options.

In March, Obi joined forces with other high-profile politicians, including Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, to form a coalition aimed at mounting a formidable challenge to Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

Reports also suggest that Obi may be open to running as a vice-presidential candidate under Atiku in a proposed one-term, power-sharing agreement, though neither camp has officially confirmed this arrangement.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested under the PDP in 2023, shows no signs of withdrawing from the political stage. Like Obi, Atiku is an integral part of the emerging opposition coalition aimed at displacing Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku has reportedly proposed a one-term presidency with Obi as his running mate, fueling speculation about a strategic alliance to consolidate opposition votes. The announcement of the coalition in March sparked intense debate about its potential to unite the opposition and challenge the ruling party.

Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has not ruled out his own presidential ambitions. In April, Makinde confidently stated that he has the capability to lead Nigeria, although he emphasized that any decision to contest would be made based on the wishes of Nigerians and his party.

Makinde remarked, “I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land… but what I want to do right now, is it what Nigerians are asking for?”

His growing influence within the PDP has led a support group, the Brave New Vision Support Group, to begin lobbying for his candidacy. Campaign posters with the slogan “To Move Nigeria Forward 2027” have started appearing in key locations across Kano State.

Nasir El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Tinubu’s administration. El-Rufai has confirmed ongoing discussions to form a robust opposition alliance to challenge the president in 2027.

El-Rufai recently stated, “Anybody that thinks it is possible for President Bola Tinubu to get re-elected is living in another country, not Nigeria… I don’t see a pathway for him, no matter how disorganised the opposition is.” According to El-Rufai, the economic and political situation in the country has significantly eroded Tinubu’s support base.

Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has emerged as another prominent voice in the anti-Tinubu movement. Lawal is actively involved in coalition talks and is playing a key role in strategising for the 2027 elections.

Rotimi Amaechi And Liyel Imoke

Former governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and Liyel Imoke of Cross River State are also central figures in the anti-Tinubu movement.

Amaechi heads a committee focused on forming a new party, while Imoke leads a group exploring alliances with existing political parties. Their roles are crucial in defining the platform of the coalition, which is gaining momentum as the 2027 elections approach.

Ralph Nwosu

Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has strongly criticized the idea that Tinubu is unbeatable in 2027. In a recent interview, Nwosu pointed out the widespread dissatisfaction across the country, saying, “Poverty, insecurity occasioned by bad government, is devouring the nation. The APC governments have failed woefully… APC as a party is in delusion.” He added, “They will sweep themselves out with their broom, or we get the citizens to do so.”