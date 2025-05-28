LG Autonomy: Explain Why S’Court Ruling Isn’t Implemented – Falana To AGF

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the federal government’s inaction on local government autonomy.

Falana (SAN) said any state that has yet to implement the Supreme Court ruling on autonomy has committed treason.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, last year, granted council areas financial autonomy.

The apex court ruled that local government is an independent tier of government and should exercise full control of its resources.

While the ruling was welcomed by council area chairmen and the federal government, its implementation has yet to be fully kicked off.

In an interview with Daily Independent, Falana said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, has to answer why the ruling has not been implemented.

“Why don’t you call the Attorney-General and ask him, ‘Why have you not complied with the judgment of the court?

“Are you not supposed to call the Attorney-General?

“You should call the Attor­ney-General, stressing this because any state that does not comply with the ruling is com­mitting treason. So why are you not asking him? Falana asked.

The senior lawyer added, “You can quote me and say that the Attorney-Gener­al should be asked to explain why the judgment has not been obeyed. So to me, you’re asking the wrong people.”