Lamido Recounts Intrigues Behind Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Building Contract

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido, in his recently released autobiography, “Being True To Myself,” has shed light on the dramatic series of events that led to the approval and eventual construction of the ministry’s permanent office complex during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

According to Lamido, the contract for the building was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during a meeting presided over by President Obasanjo.

The firm C. Cappa was highly recommended by various members of the council, including the then Minister of Defence, Lt. General TY Danjuma, and Finance Minister Adamu Ciroma.

The recommendation was based on C. Cappa’s strong reputation and successful history, notably for building the Federal Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs in Lagos, with the Defence building being particularly praised.

However, two days after the approval, Lamido had to leave for a foreign assignment, and upon his return, he was shocked to discover that President Obasanjo had suspended the contract. Lamido expressed his frustration and confusion over the decision, particularly when he learned of the reasons through a memo signed by the President.

In the book, Lamido recounts how he felt deeply troubled before meeting with President Obasanjo to address the suspension. He shared a deeply personal moment, revealing that before leaving for the meeting, he prayed for strength, unsure of his future as a minister.

He recalled: “I’m leaving this house as a Minister; I may not come back as a Minister. I have no problem with that, but God guide me, save my faith,” he said as he prayed to Allah, asking for courage in the face of potential dismissal.

When Lamido met with President Obasanjo, he expressed his concerns directly to the President. He stated, “Something wrong must have happened. Sir, the Chairman of the company that awarded the contract is your friend, Shonekan. He is your townsman and also former Head of the Interim National Government. There is no way I could have accepted money from him.”

Lamido continued, requesting the President to address any concerns privately rather than make an official public announcement suspending the contract without consulting him.

He insisted, “If you feel I am beginning to fail you, as a Minister… please don’t disgrace me in public like that.”

In response to Lamido’s plea, President Obasanjo, in his characteristic blunt manner, assured the Minister that the suspension would be lifted.

“Okay, Sule, tomorrow at the Council meeting, I will lift the suspension on the contract. And it will go ahead. Are you happy now?” Lamido expressed his relief, replying, “I am happy.”

However, Obasanjo, with a touch of humour, ended the conversation with a remark: “Stupid boy, get out of my sight.” Lamido left the meeting feeling grateful, having been heard and vindicated.

The contract went ahead as planned, and the ministry’s permanent office complex was eventually completed.