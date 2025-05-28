It Wasn’t Suicide Bombing – Wike Speaks On Abuja Explosion

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ruled out suspicion of suicide bombing with regard to the explosion which occurred around the Mogadishu Army Cantonment along the Abuja-Keffi Road of Abuja on Monday.

The Minister made the dismissal on Wednesday during a visit to the area while on a project inspection tour.

According to Wike, the victim had ignorantly carried an explosive material from a quarry site, which exploded on him.

Naija News recalls that an explosive device, suspected to be a bomb, resulted in the death of one person and left another injured in Abuja on Monday.

The blast occurred near the Mogadishu Barracks, a key military area in the Federal Capital Territory.

In an update on Tuesday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the suicide bomber responsible for the Abuja explosion attempted to sneak into the army barracks.

Wike, in his comment on Wednesday, however, said the incident occurred when an individual without knowledge stole an explosive device from a quarry and was en route to his destination when it detonated.

He stated that Abuja remains the safest place in Nigeria and his administration would not relent in its effort to ensure the capital city remains safe.