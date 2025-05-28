‘It’s A Private Issue’ – Enioluwa Speaks On Priscilla Ojo’s Purported Pregnancy

Popular content creator cum influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has said he is unaware about the pregnancy rumours about his best friend, Priscilla Ojo.

Naija News reports that Enioluwa made this statement while addressing journalists in Tanzania.

Enioluwa, who is currently in Tanzania for the final leg of Priscilla and Jumax’s wedding, said he would be the third person that Priscilla would inform if she is pregnant, after her mom, Iyabo Ojo, and her husband.

The interviewer had asked the influencer to confirm Priscilla’s rumoured pregnancy, saying, “You will be an uncle very soon. Priscilla is pregnant.”

Enioluwa replied: “The questions you guys ask me shock me so much. Priscy is pregnant? Where? Today is the first day I’m hearing it, too. Upstairs, people were saying Priscy is pregnant.”

The interviewer asked: “You don’t know?”

Enioluwa added, “I don’t know that she is pregnant. If Priscy is pregnant, I’m sure I am the first person after her mother and her husband to know. She will tell me. I will be the third person to know. She hasn’t told me anything of such sort. But I think it’s a private issue, then yeah. Everybody wants them to have children. I’m sure when it is the right time, they will have children.”