‘It Will Be Impossible For Tinubu To Get Reelected’ – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that it will be impossible for President Bola Tinubu to get reelected in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a week after the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and that of the National Assembly passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also expressed confidence that Tinubu would be reelected because he is the sole candidate of the party.

Similarly, the APC Governors endorsed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate during its summit in Abuja.

However, in an interview on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) national updates, El-Rufai said anybody who thinks Tinubu can get re-elected is living in another country, not Nigeria.

In the short snippet making the rounds online, the former Governor said nobody would vote for Tinubu in 2027, considering the current economic and political situation in Nigeria.

El-Rufai added that he does not see a pathway for Tinubu, irrespective of the crisis in the opposition parties.

He said, “Anybody that thinks it is possible for President Bola Tinubu to get re-elected is living in another country, not Nigeria. It is impossible for Bola Tinubu to get re-elected. I don’t see a pathway for him, no matter how disorganised the opposition is. Who will vote for him? But that’s my own opinion.”