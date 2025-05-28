‘If We Have A Free And Fair Election, He Will Not Win’ – Onaiyekan Warns Tinubu

A cardinal and former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has expressed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 election, suggesting that his re-election prospects could be significantly harmed if the president continues with his current policies.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with journalists in Abuja, following his participation in the Communication Week public lecture, which was organised by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

The cardinal pointed out what he called a growing disconnect between the Nigerian government and its citizens, warning that this gap could be detrimental to the president’s political future.

He urged the president to acknowledge the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, emphasising the need for policies that resonate with the realities of the people.

Onaiyekan said, “My advice for Mr. President is to find ways and means of finding out what Nigeria is actually going through.

“Not those around him who are always praising him to the skies. They should find out. It is the job of every leader now.

“I’m not telling him to go and live in Mpape for two days, which would not be a bad idea. But he should be able to know how the people in Mpape are surviving. He should also know how families are managing with N30,000 salary a day.

“Since it is the people that he should serve, he should do more to raise the level of well-being of Nigerians.

“I don’t think we are unfair to the government if we say that in the last two years, our level of well-being has crashed considerably. The government may say it’s not their fault.

“They may say they have done their best. But the government is there to make sure that that does not happen. The government is there to make sure that at least the level of well-being of Nigerians is maintained and, if possible, improved.

“And I think it is a good time. Two years is halfway through for him to at least try and do that.

“If he changes gear in that regard and takes policies that really target the poor people of Nigeria, they will remember him forever.

“But if he continues like this for the rest of his term, if we have a free and fair election, he will not win. Because how can the country bring him back if we are not feeling good?

“Obviously, if they are not waiting for us to vote and they already made up their mind, if we win, okay, we praise the nation; we will continue. Going down, going down.”

He said the president should govern the country well and make it liveable for the ordinary Nigerian.

Onaiyekan said, “We are still 250 million of us here in this country. We are struggling, and we shall win, we shall win. So, I’m hoping that the people around Mr. President will give him that advice.

“The elections were over two years ago. He doesn’t have to worry again whether he won the election or not. The Supreme Court said he won, so we have agreed now.

“We have agreed that he won. This is what the Supreme Court said, we have nowhere else to go. Now he should just govern, make life as liveable as possible for Nigerians, deal with security everywhere, improve the economic level of our people, and fight corruption.”