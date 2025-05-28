I Want To Come Close To The Govt – Peter Obi’s Ally Declares, Dumps Labour Party For APC

Fabian Ozoigbo, an ally of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has left the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state.

Ozigbo, while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Awka, declared his intention to work for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He blasted the Labour Party for faulting the result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the last presidential election.

Ozoigbo, who was the Head of Logistics of the Labour Party, stated that as a member of the opposition, he had expected Nigeria’s economy to collapse following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He, however, said that to his admiration, President Tinubu has managed to keep the economy stable.

He said, “As a member of the opposition, I had expected the economy to collapse irretrievably after the removal of fuel subsidy, but that the economy is still on, though with hardships is a puzzle to me.

“I have decided to come close to the government that is holding this economy to observe and take part in this surprising phenomenon.

“My goal is to be part of a new Nigeria that is possible with positive policies that will turn the economy around. Since the economy has not collapsed by now and there are signs of recovery, I want to be part of this economic miracle.”