How Can You Seek To Destroy Political Parties Over Personal Grievances – Seyi Makinde’s Aide Slams Wike

The Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Federal Constituency Matters, Dare Adeleke, has described the attacks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “undemocratic and arrogant.”

Adeleke claimed that Wike was trying to destroy and eliminate all opposition parties in a bid to make the All Progressives Congress the sole political party in Nigeria.

He alleged that the FCT Minister’s actions are part of a broader scheme to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking during an interview, Adeleke said the former Rivers State governor had taken a troubling turn, marked by dishonesty and a growing trust deficit among key PDP stakeholders.

“I strongly condemn Governor Nyesom Wike’s undemocratic and arrogant remarks,” Adeleke said.

“As former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the FCT, he appears to have turned governance into a personal enterprise. I believe President Bola Tinubu should call him to order.”

“How can someone, over personal grievances, seek to destroy political parties? If Wike wanted APC to be the only party in Nigeria, he would have achieved that by now,” he added.

Adeleke further accused Wike of “speaking from both sides of his mouth” by blaming Governor Makinde for frustrating reconciliation efforts and portraying him as the architect of the PDP’s internal challenges.

The Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Chairman also alleged that Wike’s recent moves, including attempts to lock up the PDP national secretariat, were aimed at preventing the party from convening its crucial National Executive Committee meeting.

“He behaves as if governance in this country revolves solely around him. We thank Governor Seyi Makinde, who has remained resolute and committed to the truth. Wike’s statements are riddled with contradictions,” Adeleke said.