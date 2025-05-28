Genk Star Tolu Arokodare Set For Big Summer Move

Racing Genk’s prolific striker, Tolu Arokodare is on the verge of a major transfer this summer following a stellar season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

This was confirmed by the club’s sporting director, Dimitri De Condé, who disclosed that Tolu Arokodare is attracting significant interest from top clubs across Europe.

Arokodare, 24, has been in red-hot form, finishing the season as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals and chipping in seven assists across 45 matches in all competitions.

Despite his impressive performances, Genk could only manage a third-place finish, falling short of the league title by nine points.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, De Condé acknowledged that Arokodare is likely to depart the club in the coming months.

“I estimate the chance of a possible departure of our top scorer at 99%. There is no concrete offer on the table yet, but there is a huge demand from brokers who want to act as an intermediary. From experience, I say he’s leaving. Arokodare is very well in the market and is also ready to take the next step,” De Condé said.

Arokodare’s stock has soared following his consistent goal-scoring exploits, and his departure could mark one of the summer’s major moves out of Belgium.

Meanwhile, the in-demand striker is set to feature for Nigeria in the upcoming Unity Cup exhibition tournament in the United Kingdom.

The Super Eagles will face off against arch-rivals Ghana’s Black Stars at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Wednesday night.

With European clubs circling and national team duties beckoning, Arokodare’s summer promises to be one of significant transitions and opportunity.