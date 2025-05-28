Fresh Details Emerge On Why Saudi Arabia Deported Ahmad Gumi

Fresh details have emerged revealing that prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, was fully aware of the entry ban imposed on him by Saudi Arabian authorities prior to his planned journey for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Naija News, on Monday, reported that Gumi took to his official Facebook page to announce that despite holding a valid visa, he was turned back at the Medina airport on Saturday.

In a public statement titled “My Hajj 2025!”, the cleric shared his disappointment over being denied entry into Saudi Arabia.

However, an anonymous official from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) who spoke with The Guardian revealed on Tuesday that Sheikh Gumi had been banned from entering Saudi Arabia and was fully aware of the restriction before embarking on his journey.

The NAHCON official explained that although Saudi Arabia issued Gumi a visa, such an issuance does not automatically guarantee entry into the Kingdom, particularly for individuals flagged by the country’s immigration or security systems.

The official confirmed, “He has since been banned from entry into the Kingdom. They normally issue a visa, and then upon arrival, they will not allow you to leave immigration and will deport you. He is not the only person deported this year.”

When questioned further about whether Gumi was aware of the entry restriction, the official affirmed, saying, “Yes, he is aware.”

In his public statement, Sheikh Gumi suggested that the decision by Saudi authorities to bar him from entering was politically motivated. He linked the action to his outspoken views on global affairs, particularly on matters that might not align with Saudi Arabia’s political stance.

“For some obvious reasons, my views about world politics have made the Saudi authorities uncomfortable about my presence in Hajj after giving me the Hajj visa,” Gumi said.

He further thanked the Nigerian government for their swift response to the issue, stating, “Thanks to the Nigerian authorities, who have pledged to take up the matter immediately with Saudi authorities.”

Gumi ended his statement by expressing gratitude for his ability to attend to personal matters such as his health and farming activities. He also urged Nigerians to pray for the safe return of all Hajj pilgrims, and for peace and prosperity in the country.

He quoted a verse from the Qur’an (2:196) to reflect on his situation, “And accomplish the Hajj, i.e., pilgrimage and the Umrah for Allah, but if you are prevented, (slaughter) the offering available with you. (Meaning, you are then free from Hajj or Umra).”