‘Forget The Sycophants Or Political Parties Endorsing You’ – Suswam Tells Tinubu

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has advised President Bola Tinubu to forget the sycophants endorsing him for a second term ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the leadership of the National Assembly passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the party leadership adopting the decision.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said members of the Forum were satisfied with the midterm review and performance evaluation results of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said, “If he has not done well, is it not we that will give him notice of impeachment?

However, Suswam, during an interview on Channels Politics Today on Wednesday, said Tinubu should disregard the sycophants endorsing him and focus on Nigerians, who determine the outcome of elections.

He said, “I don’t have any problem with a sitting president getting re-elected if all things are good. The coalition is being talked about, whoever ever thought that Peter, who had no governor , no senator, how many votes did he get? Five million.

“In most places, they said he won, he was rigged out. And so the worst election that you can face is against the people, not against political parties.

“So, my advice is that the President should address the people. He should forget about the sycophants who are endorsing him or about political parties. In most places where strong presidents have been removed, they were removed by political parties. So, it is worse to face the people than political parties.