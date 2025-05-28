Drug Market Closure: Bring Petition Against NAFDAC If You Have – Rep Tells Traders

House of Representatives member, Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has urged drug market traders whose shops were closed to submit petitions if they were extorted.

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency said while the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has the right to regulate drug traders, extortion would not be allowed.

Naija News reports that Whingan, in a statement on Monday, warned against inciting the public against the agency.

He made the call while reacting to trending videos on social media that alleged that NAFDAC has been extorting marketers whose shops were closed.

Aside Onitsha head bridge market, Idumota drug market in Lagos, was also closed and some traders were fined.

NAFDAC, on Tuesday, clarified that the fines were administered fairly across all affected markets. The agency added that the fines were imposed in line with the nation’s law.

The All Progressives (APC) lawmaker and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), urged the Lagos drug traders to report extortions if any, but refrain from making unfounded allegations against NAFDAC.

It read: “I don’t believe this is the best route to tackle this if truly your concerns about NAFDAC’s market closures and the alleged demands for payments to reopen your shops. As your representative, I stand with you to ensure fairness and justice. While we support NAFDAC’s efforts to eliminate fake drugs, no legitimate trader should suffer unjustly.

“So pls, let’s use the right medium to addresss this. I urge the traders to channel ther grievances through my office(office no 0.26 National Assembly complex) by submitting a formal petition with details of their experience. Include any evidence of your legitimate business and NAFDAC’s demands.

“I will raise this matter on the legislative floor to demand accountability and protect your livelihoods as soon as I get it and also I make sure to follow it to a logical end. Together, we can bring transparency and fairness to the system.”