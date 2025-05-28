Dagogo’s Legal Team Protests Relocation Of Rivers State Emergency Rule Suit To Abuja

The legal team representing a former federal lawmaker and 2023 governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has raised objections over the recent transfer of his legal challenge against the federal government’s emergency rule declaration in Rivers to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

In a formal protest, Dagogo’s counsel expressed discontent with the decision, which follows a directive from the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Naija News reports that the suit, originally filed in the Port Harcourt Division, had been scheduled for a hearing on May 26, 2025, before being unexpectedly moved to Abuja.

The suit stems from the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025. The President cited security threats as the reason for the emergency rule, which included suspending the state’s democratically elected leadership and appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.) as the state’s Administrator.

In response to this, Dr. Dagogo filed a suit (FHC/PH/CS/50/2025) on April 9, 2025, challenging the constitutionality of the emergency rule.

Defendants in the case include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the appointed Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas.

The case was initially presided over by Honourable Justice Turaki Mohammed in Port Harcourt and had been adjourned for further proceedings on May 26, 2025. However, prior to the scheduled date, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court approved a request from the AGF to move the case to Abuja.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Judge, Dagogo’s lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Cosmas Enweluzo, protested the transfer, describing it as a violation of judicial independence and due process.

The protest letter also expressed concerns over the AGF’s role in influencing the venue of the case, stating that such an action set a “dangerous precedent” and undermined public confidence in the justice system.

Enweluzo further argued that the Attorney-General, as a party in the case representing the President, did not have the statutory authority to request or influence the transfer of the case from Port Harcourt to Abuja.