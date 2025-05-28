Buhari Gives Reason For Absence At ECOWAS 50th Anniversary

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his absence at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which took place in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Buhari, his inability to attend was due to a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari expressed regret at missing the historic event and extended his congratulations to ECOWAS for reaching the significant milestone of 50 years.

“Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore, unable to attend this historic event,” Buhari wrote, offering his best wishes to the regional body.

Naija News reports that Buhari took the opportunity to commend the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, recognising the bloc’s resilience in overcoming numerous challenges.

He praised the leadership of ECOWAS for its unwavering commitment to regional stability and cooperation, despite the hurdles the organisation has faced.

“I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS,” Buhari stated, emphasising the collective efforts that have contributed to the growth and success of the organisation.

In his message, Buhari also paid special tribute to retired General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, acknowledging his pivotal role in the founding of ECOWAS in 1975.

As the only surviving founding father of the organisation, Buhari highlighted Gowon’s significant contribution to the establishment of the regional body, which has played a central role in fostering peace, stability, and economic cooperation in West Africa.

The 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, which was officially inaugurated in Lagos in 1975, marked a significant milestone for the organization.

The celebration included a symbolic reenactment of the original declaration of the regional bloc’s formation, which was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island, Lagos.