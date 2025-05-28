APC Sets Panel To Investigate Zazzaga For Endorsing Mutfwang

All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State Chapter, has set a three-man panel to investigate its Chieftain, Saleh Zazzaga, for endorsing Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Zazzaga reportedly endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor and President Bola Tinubu for 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the State Working Committee (SWC), in its meeting on Monday, described Zazzaga’s endorsement as an anti-party act.

A statement released by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, the State Chairman, Rufus Bature, “noted with sadness that last weekend, the social media in particular, was awash with unpleasant reports, which to some extent portrayed the party, as if all is not well with the Party.”

Bature said the development cannot be dismissed. He urged members of the panel to be fair to all concerned without fear or favour.

It read: “The meeting further noted that the unfortunate development cannot be dismissed with the wave of the hand and as such, needs to be handled according to the dictates of the Party’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, the meeting resolved that an investigative panel be set up to determine the veracity or otherwise of the alleged offence as well as the culpability of Alhaji Saleh, in line with the Party’s guidelines.

“After constituting the panel, the Chairman admonished the members to be fair to all concerned without any fear or favor, and gave them two weeks within which to submit their report as enshrined in the Party’s Constitution.

“The Chairman used the opportunity to commend the active role played by the State’s delegates during the Party’s national summit and North-Central zonal meeting last week in Abuja.

“Meanwhile, members of the Party have been applauded for their continued support and loyalty to the Party.”