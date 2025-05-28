Afenifere Youth Leader Alleges Complicity Of Ondo Traditional Rulers In Kidnapping

The National Youth President of Afenifere, Eniola Ojajuni, has expressed grave concerns for his safety, alleging that the Nigeria Police Force is targeting him due to his recent comments regarding his abduction.

In an interview with Sahara Reporters, Ojajuni claimed that the police falsely reported their involvement in his release, stating that it was, in fact, the Ondo State Forest Guards who rescued him from captivity.

Naija News reports that he also accused the police of taking an undue interest in his activities after the incident, suggesting that their actions are retaliatory in nature.

Ojajuni’s allegations stem from his recent abduction, after which he was reportedly freed by the Ondo State Forest Guards. The youth leader has strongly contested the police’s claim that they were responsible for his release, describing their statements as false.

He challenged the police authorities to provide any proof of such an invitation, stating that if the police claim otherwise, they should make public the invitation letter along with evidence of his acknowledgement.

Ojajuni further alleged that four unnamed traditional rulers in Ondo State were complicit in his kidnapping, suggesting that local institutions may be compromised in the fight against crime. This claim has raised serious concerns over the integrity of traditional leadership and its role in community safety.

His concerns were further fueled by the police’s failure to invite him for any debriefing after his release, despite the claims made by the police. He urged the IGP to take swift action and investigate the handling of his case by the Ondo State Police Command.

He also expressed frustration over the police’s apparent attempt to distort the facts of the situation and mislead the public on such a sensitive issue. He described the police’s actions as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable.”

Ojajuni revealed that he was released alongside another victim, a man from Jos, whose ransom was paid into his wife’s account for delivery to the kidnappers.

Following his release, the incident was promptly reported to the Ijede Police Station in Lagos by his wife, as well as to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ondo State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) Ondo State Command.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a reckless and completely false statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigerian Police, Ondo State Command, alleging that I was invited by the police after my release from kidnappers. I wish to categorically state that this claim is a blatant lie and holds no truth whatsoever.

“For the record, at no time did the Nigerian Police, Ondo State Command, extend any form of invitation to me neither written, verbal, nor through any emissary. If the police authorities insist otherwise, I challenge them to make public any such invitation letter and my acknowledgment of receipt, as due process demands. Until this moment, no such communication has ever reached me in any form.

“To set the records straight, I was rescued from captivity by the gallant Ondo State Forest Guards in the presence of my wife and my brother. I was released alongside another victim a man from Jos whose ransom was paid into my wife’s account for onward delivery to the kidnappers.”

He said, “Security agencies owe it a duty to act with integrity, transparency, and respect for facts especially on matters as grave as kidnapping and citizens’ safety.

“I remain committed to advocating for the safety and security of our people and for ensuring that justice prevails in our land.”