Ademola Lookman Receives Hero’s Welcome In Lagos [Video]

Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman, returned to Nigeria on Monday to a hero’s welcome months after clinching the prestigious CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

Ademola Lookman, 27, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, greeted by an ecstatic crowd of supporters clad in Nigerian and Atalanta jerseys.

The celebratory atmosphere included singing, drumming, and chants of Lookman’s name as he stepped into view with the CAF trophy in hand.

This marks Lookman’s first public appearance in Nigeria since winning the coveted award in December 2024—a crowning moment in a breakout season that saw him dominate on both club and international fronts.

The English-born Nigerian played a key role in Atalanta’s remarkable UEFA Europa League triumph and was instrumental in Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Lookman’s form has been nothing short of dazzling, scoring a career-high 20 goals during the 2023-2024 season.

His stellar performances have sparked intense interest from top European clubs. According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lookman is likely to depart Serie A side Atalanta this summer.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United, along with European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus, are reportedly keen on securing his services.

Atalanta, however, are not ready to let him go without a fight. The Bergamo-based club have reportedly set a €65 million valuation on the star winger and previously rebuffed offers from Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding further intrigue to his transfer saga, Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is urging the club to retain at least two of his key players—Lookman chief among them—as a condition for extending his contract.

Gasperini is said to be concerned about a potential mass exodus, with Lookman standing out as a central figure in the club’s recent success.